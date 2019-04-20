Prabowo Subianto gestures to supporters as he leaves a mosque after Friday prayers in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesia election: why Prabowo Subianto is maintaining victory despite a likely win for Jokowi
- Former military man Prabowo has rejected credible pollsters who’ve called the election for Joko Widodo. Is this a case of a general not knowing defeat?
- A psychology expert says he might have ‘delusions of grandeur’ and worries Prabowo’s supporters could be inspired to protest against the result
Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: AP
Indonesian election: What to expect in Joko Widodo’s second presidential term
- Joko Widodo has indicated he will focus on human development in his second and final five years as president
- He is also likely to continue launching more infrastructure projects, including joint ventures with China
