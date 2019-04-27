Indonesian Public Order Agency officers don riot gear for a security roll-call in Banda Aceh on April 11. Photo: AFP
Widodo thinks he won the election, as does Prabowo. Is Indonesia on the verge of a 1998-style uprising?
- Initial polls suggest Joko Widodo is set for victory, but challenger Prabowo Subianto has repeatedly insisted he won, accusing the president’s party of electoral fraud
- With support building for the opposition leader, concerns are rising about the threat of a people-power movement similar to the one against Suharto – this time with backing from extremist Islamic groups
