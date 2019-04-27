Channels

Malaysia's Trade Minister Darell Leiking. Photo: Simon Song
Malaysia’s revived deals with China proves its support for belt and road: trade minister Darell Leiking

  • The RM21.5 billion haircut on the original East Coast Rail Link deal demonstrates that clear parameters are possible for BRI projects from the start
  • Malaysia wants to do more business with China and doesn’t see Huawei as a national security threat
Lynn Lee  

Phila Siu  

Published: 7:47pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:47pm, 27 Apr, 2019

A surveillance camera in front of Huawei’s factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
My way or the Huawei: how US ultimatum over China’s 5G giant fell flat in Southeast Asia

  • 5G technology is coming to Southeast Asia, and the odds are Huawei’s technology will be driving it.
  • That’s a slap in the face to a US that has been trying to poison the well against its Chinese competitor. So why is no-one listening to Uncle Sam?
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 6:00am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:01pm, 23 Apr, 2019

