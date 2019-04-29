Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito. Photo: AFP
Japanese emperor abdicates: what to expect from Naruhito in the new Reiwa era
- Japan’s crown prince will on May 1 transition to become emperor, a role for which he has been groomed since his birth 59 years ago
- He will draw from his father’s experience and popularity, but the Oxford-educated royal is expected to have his own opinions and style of rule
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AFP
Japan names new imperial ‘Reiwa’ era, signalling a ‘new mindset’ as abdication approaches
- Japan’s new era name is the first adaptation from a Japanese classic, unlike the previous ones in use that were all based on Chinese classics
- Emperor Akihito will step down at the end of April and his son Crown Prince Naruhito will assume the throne on May 1
