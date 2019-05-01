Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Bloomberg
Fake news decisions by Singapore government should be subject to review by independent council, say lawmakers
- Ahead of a parliamentary debate of Singapore’s anti-fake news bill, three lawmakers have released suggested amendments to the law
- They also proposed that the government spell out the rationale for its decisions, and for parties appealing against these decisions to have access to low-cost methods of legal recourse
Topic | Singapore
