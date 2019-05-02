Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat is the new Chief Justice of Malaysia. Photo: Handout
Malaysia’s Mahathir government appoints Tengku Maimun as first-ever female chief justice
- The former Federal Court justice becomes the country’s top judge with immediate effect
- Her appointment quashes speculation the Mahathir administration was at an impasse with Malaysia’s constitutional monarchs over key appointments
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Bloomberg
A year since victory, can Mahathir run Malaysia’s economy without blaming Najib or ‘1MDB mess’?
- Slumping investor confidence in Malaysia has put the issue of economic management right at the prime minister’s feet, and he cannot keep blaming slowed progress on his disgraced predecessor Najib Razak, experts say
- This is the first of a four-part series on Malaysian politics a year on from the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s historic election victory on May 9, 2018
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Bloomberg