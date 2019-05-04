Channels

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s Prime Minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Mahathir’s Malaysia was built on the promise of diversity. A year after the election, will racial politics tear Pakatan Harapan apart?

  • As the May 9 anniversary nears, the new government is facing some old concerns, with opposition parties leaning to the right and finding many willing to listen
  • This is the third in a four-part series on Malaysian politics a year on from the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s historic election victory on May 9, 2018
Bhavan Jaipragas  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 8:30am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 9:10am, 4 May, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Bloomberg
A year since victory, can Mahathir run Malaysia’s economy without blaming Najib or ‘1MDB mess’?

  • Slumping investor confidence in Malaysia has put the issue of economic management right at the prime minister’s feet, and he cannot keep blaming slowed progress on his disgraced predecessor Najib Razak, experts say
  • This is the first of a four-part series on Malaysian politics a year on from the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s historic election victory on May 9, 2018
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 9:15am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:47pm, 30 Apr, 2019

