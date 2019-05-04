Channels

A young supporter at an Umno rally in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Politics

Umno, Malaysia’s main political opposition, eyes everyman image as key to rebirth

  • Party of disgraced former premier Najib Razak is undergoing a makeover as it targets its core support base in rural areas, but stacking its leadership with bruisers ready for battle may be a risky road back to power
  • This is the fourth of a four-part series on Malaysian politics a year on from the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s historic election victory on May 9, 2018
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 12:00pm, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 12:08pm, 4 May, 2019

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s Prime Minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Mahathir’s Malaysia was built on the promise of diversity. A year after the election, will racial politics tear Pakatan Harapan apart?

  • As the May 9 anniversary nears, the new government is facing some old concerns, with opposition parties leaning to the right and finding many willing to listen
  • This is the third in a four-part series on Malaysian politics a year on from the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s historic election victory on May 9, 2018
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 8:30am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 12:07pm, 4 May, 2019

