Daim Zainuddin says Mahathir’s government has its work cut out to clean up Malaysia’s vast financial problems. Photo: Handout
Daim Zainuddin to ministers in Mahathir’s Malaysia: work with civil servants, ignore Najib, stop talking behind colleagues’ backs
- Prime minister’s trusted adviser says officials in power need to deliver on pre-election promises – and that PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim is a ‘friend’
- This is the first in a series of three pieces on Daim. Tomorrow, he reveals his experience on the ECRL deal and dealing with fugitive financier Jho Low
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (centre) and other members of Pakatan Harapan celebrate after last year’s elections. Photo: EPA
