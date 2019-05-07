Channels

Daim Zainuddin says Mahathir’s government has its work cut out to clean up Malaysia’s vast financial problems. Photo: Handout
Politics

Daim Zainuddin to ministers in Mahathir’s Malaysia: work with civil servants, ignore Najib, stop talking behind colleagues’ backs

  • Prime minister’s trusted adviser says officials in power need to deliver on pre-election promises – and that PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim is a ‘friend’
  • This is the first in a series of three pieces on Daim. Tomorrow, he reveals his experience on the ECRL deal and dealing with fugitive financier Jho Low
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 7:30am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 8:08am, 7 May, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (centre) and other members of Pakatan Harapan celebrate after last year’s elections. Photo: EPA
Steven Sim
Steven Sim

Lessons learned from a year at Malaysia’s levers of power

  • This is the third of a series of essays by well-known Malaysians to be published in the run-up to May 9, the anniversary of the country’s first change of government.
Steven Sim

Steven Sim  

Published: 2:30pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 2:30pm, 6 May, 2019

