Singapore’s flag flies over Parliament House. The island nation’s proposed tough new measures to combat “fake news” have sparked concerns of new curbs on free speech. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s opposition calls fake-news bill a ‘Damocles sword’ hanging over the public
- The bill is almost certain to pass thanks to the parliamentary supermajority of the long-ruling People’s Action Party
- But critics, among them Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh, say there is a conflict of interest in the government deciding what constitutes fake news
Topic | Singapore
Chinese stock markets tumbled on Monday after US President Donald Trump said on Twitter the US would increase tariffs on Chinese goods. Photo: EPA
‘Is it fake news?’: China censors Trump’s US$200 billion tariff tweets
- Mainstream and social media silent on US president’s unexpected reaction to trade talks between China and US moving ‘too slowly’
Topic | US-China relations
