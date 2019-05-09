Mahathir Mohamad during his last campaign rally in Langkawi Island, Malaysia, before the May 8, 2018, election. Photo: AP
#MalaysiaBaharu: one year into ‘new Malaysia’, but the same old Mahathir Mohamad?
- Euphoria for some, dismay for others as Malaysia marks the Pakatan Harapan’s historic election victory over the Barisan Nasional
- Critics say the prime minister’s second stint in power is beginning to resemble his first – when he ruled with an iron fist – and highlight his falling approval ratings
Topic | Malaysia election - one year on
Mahathir Mohamad during his last campaign rally in Langkawi Island, Malaysia, before the May 8, 2018, election. Photo: AP