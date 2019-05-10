Tanwarin Sukkhapisit, a party-list MP-elect from the Future Forward Party. Photo: Bangkok Post
Can Thailand’s transgender MP bring ‘equality’ to the male-dominated, military controlled parliament?
- Before running for the progressive Future Forward party, Tanwarin Sukkhapisit was a celebrated director of low-budget but poignant films about the LGBT experience in Thailand’s hierarchical and patriarchal society
Topic | Thai elections
Tanwarin Sukkhapisit, a party-list MP-elect from the Future Forward Party. Photo: Bangkok Post