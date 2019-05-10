Channels

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha casts his ballot to vote in the general election. Photo: Reuters
Dr Pithaya Pookaman
Dr Pithaya Pookaman

Thai election: a political laundering by the junta to earn legitimacy

  • A new constitution, a junta-appointed Senate, weakened opposition and allegations of vote rigging. All signs point to Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha keeping his grip on power, writes Pithaya Pookaman
Dr Pithaya Pookaman

Dr Pithaya Pookaman  

Published: 2:01pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 2:01pm, 10 May, 2019

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha casts his ballot to vote in the general election. Photo: Reuters
