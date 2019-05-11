Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People protest in Tokyo against Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s legislation clearing the way for more foreign workers. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Japan: now open to foreign workers, but still just as racist?

  • Japan is opening its doors to blue-collar workers from overseas to fill the gaps left by an ageing population
  • Resident ‘gaijin’ warn that the new recruits – whom the government refuses to call ‘immigrants’ – might not feel so welcome in Japan
Topic |   Racism
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 10:30am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 10:38am, 11 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

People protest in Tokyo against Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s legislation clearing the way for more foreign workers. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Samsung is one of South Korea’s best known companies. But the country’s economy is suffering from the dominance of a handful of huge firms. Photo: Reuters
Economics

How Korea and Japan learned to stop worrying and love foreign workers

  • Falling birth rates and economic jitters are prompting insular South Korea and Japan to open their doors to migrants
  • But with popular resistance to immigration lingering, they face an uphill struggle to compete with expat hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong
Topic |   South Korea
John Power

John Power  

Published: 8:30am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 10:33am, 11 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Samsung is one of South Korea’s best known companies. But the country’s economy is suffering from the dominance of a handful of huge firms. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.