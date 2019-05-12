A Filipino trainee housekeeper receives tuition from Japanese staffing company Pasona Group. Photo: Bloomberg
‘I was spat on, peed on, spanked’: as Filipino workers head for Japan, words of warning
- Tokyo’s new openness to foreign workers is expected to lure more than 50,000 Filipinos to the country by 2025
- But would-be expats should be cautious – not only is the work hard, experts warn flawed labour policies lead to abuse
Topic | Japan
A Filipino trainee housekeeper receives tuition from Japanese staffing company Pasona Group. Photo: Bloomberg