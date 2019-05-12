Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
38 dead, ‘plots’ against Rodrigo Duterte and an accused Olympic weightlifter: what’s the truth of Philippine election chaos?
- Authorities are doing their best to play down the chaos ahead of the Philippine election. Is something deeper afoot?
- One to watch is Senate race, where Duterte-backed candidates are vying for the 12 seats he needs to scrap 1987 Constitution and change system of government
Topic | The Philippines
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Peter Joemel Advincula. Photo: Facebook
In Philippines, mysterious whistle-blower claiming Duterte’s family took millions in drug kickbacks unveils his identity
- Peter Joemel Advincula says he’s the man seen in five YouTube videos implicating the president’s family as ‘principal’ operators in the country’s drug trade
Topic | The Philippines
Peter Joemel Advincula. Photo: Facebook