Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

38 dead, ‘plots’ against Rodrigo Duterte and an accused Olympic weightlifter: what’s the truth of Philippine election chaos?

  • Authorities are doing their best to play down the chaos ahead of the Philippine election. Is something deeper afoot?
  • One to watch is Senate race, where Duterte-backed candidates are vying for the 12 seats he needs to scrap 1987 Constitution and change system of government
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Published: 9:00am, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 9:14am, 12 May, 2019

Peter Joemel Advincula. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

In Philippines, mysterious whistle-blower claiming Duterte’s family took millions in drug kickbacks unveils his identity

  • Peter Joemel Advincula says he’s the man seen in five YouTube videos implicating the president’s family as ‘principal’ operators in the country’s drug trade
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Published: 10:49pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 7:49pm, 7 May, 2019

