Voters queue at a polling station in Guwahati, Assam, on April 23. Photo: EPA
Politics

Why Bangladesh is emerging as a point of contention in India’s elections

  • A controversial drive to register citizens in border states has been cast by New Delhi as justified action against illegal migration
  • But critics say it is a politically motivated power play designed to exploit divisions between Hindus and Muslims
Topic |   Bangladesh
Subir Bhaumik

Subir Bhaumik  

Published: 2:13pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 2:13pm, 13 May, 2019

Voters queue at a polling station in Guwahati, Assam, on April 23. Photo: EPA
Last year, Bangladesh transitioned from a 'least developed country' to a 'developing country', as defined by the UN. Photo: AFP
Rahul Choudhury
Opinion

Opinion

Eye on Asia by Rahul Choudhury

The rise and rise of Bangladesh

  • A World Bank report has ranked Bangladesh among the top five fastest growing economies in the world
  • Country is projected to grow at a rate of 7.3 per cent in 2018-19
Rahul Choudhury

Rahul Choudhury  

Published: 12:00pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:54pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Last year, Bangladesh transitioned from a ‘least developed country’ to a ‘developing country’, as defined by the UN. Photo: AFP
