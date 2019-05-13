Voters queue at a polling station in Guwahati, Assam, on April 23. Photo: EPA
Why Bangladesh is emerging as a point of contention in India’s elections
- A controversial drive to register citizens in border states has been cast by New Delhi as justified action against illegal migration
- But critics say it is a politically motivated power play designed to exploit divisions between Hindus and Muslims
Bangladesh
Last year, Bangladesh transitioned from a ‘least developed country’ to a ‘developing country’, as defined by the UN. Photo: AFP
