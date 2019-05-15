India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters. Photo: Reuters
How overseas Indians could get Narendra Modi re-elected – without casting a vote
- As foreign citizens, they cannot vote – but that hasn’t stopped them from campaigning hard for the incumbent prime minister
- Some see him as a symbol of India’s global power, while others just like his Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hindu nationalist message
Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur. Photo: Sonia Sarkar
Can Bollywood strongman Sunny Deol win Modi’s BJP votes along the Pakistan border?
- The 62-year-old actor has made a name for himself portraying soldiers, spies and police officers in a series of hypermasculine blockbusters
- But will his on-screen anti-Pakistan persona prove popular among those who live in neighbouring Punjab state?
