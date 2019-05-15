Channels

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters. Photo: Reuters
Politics

How overseas Indians could get Narendra Modi re-elected – without casting a vote

  • As foreign citizens, they cannot vote – but that hasn’t stopped them from campaigning hard for the incumbent prime minister
  • Some see him as a symbol of India’s global power, while others just like his Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hindu nationalist message
Topic |   India
Soumya Shankar

Soumya Shankar  

Published: 6:15pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 3:19am, 16 May, 2019

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters. Photo: Reuters
Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur. Photo: Sonia Sarkar
Politics

Can Bollywood strongman Sunny Deol win Modi’s BJP votes along the Pakistan border?

  • The 62-year-old actor has made a name for himself portraying soldiers, spies and police officers in a series of hypermasculine blockbusters
  • But will his on-screen anti-Pakistan persona prove popular among those who live in neighbouring Punjab state?
Topic |   India
Sonia Sarkar

Sonia Sarkar  

Published: 6:00pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 10:37am, 15 May, 2019

Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur. Photo: Sonia Sarkar
