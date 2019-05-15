Mocha Uson fell flat in her attempt to win a seat in the House. Photo: Twitter
Philippine midterm elections: Mocha Uson, ‘queen of fake news’, fails to win House seat
- The 37-year-old has a varied résumé: she’s a dancer, model, sex coach and a former assistant secretary of the presidential communications office
- But this week the controversial Duterte ally failed to add ‘congresswoman’ to the list
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
How a strong showing for Rodrigo Duterte in Philippine midterms could clear path for death penalty to return
- The death penalty has a complicated past in the Philippines, having been outlawed in 1987, reinstated six years later and then abolished again in 2006
- An expert on Philippine elections said it’s “likely that some of the president’s ideas will get through”.
