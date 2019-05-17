Channels

Presidential security squads take part in a drill ahead of the announcement of election results in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Air of unease hangs over Indonesia amid disputed election, provoking Prabowo supporters and awakening dormant terror cells

  • Analysts say extremists are looking to exploit the country’s restive atmosphere ahead of the announcement of poll results on May 22
  • So far, 19 suspected terrorists, as well as a Prabowo supporter who threatened to ‘cut off Jokowi’s head’, have been arrested as police race to disrupt attacks that were reportedly going to target mass gatherings
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 10:00am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 17 May, 2019

