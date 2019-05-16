Malaysia's first quarter GDP figures are a boost for Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: AFP
Malaysian economy: a boost for Mahathir, but US-China trade war threatens to spoil Pakatan Harapan’s party
- A better than expected first quarter gives the new government cause for celebration
- But fears for exports and uncertainties for investors over leadership transition mean it shouldn’t rest on its laurels
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia's first quarter GDP figures are a boost for Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: AFP