A supporter of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
India elections: BJP may need the allies Narendra Modi drove away
- Regional parties could prove to be kingmakers if neither of the big two secure a majority
- But an ‘abusive and degenerate’ campaign by the prime minister has alienated those who may hold the keys to power
Topic | India
A supporter of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
Indian farmers take part in a march organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other leftist groups in Delhi last year. Photo: AFP
Communism in India: dead or just waiting for young saviours?
- The country’s leftist movement has been decimated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral success, reduced to a mere spectator amid this year’s frenzied campaigning
- But many communists are pinning their hopes for a revival on a new breed of pragmatic young leaders
Topic | India
Indian farmers take part in a march organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other leftist groups in Delhi last year. Photo: AFP