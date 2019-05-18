Channels

A supporter of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
Politics

India elections: BJP may need the allies Narendra Modi drove away

  • Regional parties could prove to be kingmakers if neither of the big two secure a majority
  • But an ‘abusive and degenerate’ campaign by the prime minister has alienated those who may hold the keys to power
Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 12:30pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 12:57pm, 18 May, 2019

A supporter of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
Indian farmers take part in a march organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other leftist groups in Delhi last year. Photo: AFP
Politics

Communism in India: dead or just waiting for young saviours?

  • The country’s leftist movement has been decimated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral success, reduced to a mere spectator amid this year’s frenzied campaigning
  • But many communists are pinning their hopes for a revival on a new breed of pragmatic young leaders
Topic |   India
Deepu Sebastian Edmond

Deepu Sebastian Edmond  

Published: 8:49pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 5:09pm, 17 May, 2019

Indian farmers take part in a march organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other leftist groups in Delhi last year. Photo: AFP
