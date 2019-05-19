Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin, left, together with their election opponents Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno, release birds before the election to symbolise a peaceful campaign. Photo: EPA
Indonesian President Jokowi’s second term: free as a bird or a lame-duck president?
- With Joko Widodo all set for a second and final term in power, he claims to be unburdened
- But sceptics say he’s saddled with politics of patronage, doubts over his deputy, overbearing security forces and fallout from the US-China trade war
Presidential security squads take part in a drill ahead of the announcement of election results in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Air of unease hangs over Indonesia amid disputed election, provoking Prabowo supporters and awakening dormant terror cells
- Analysts say extremists are looking to exploit the country’s restive atmosphere ahead of the announcement of poll results on May 22
- So far, 19 suspected terrorists, as well as a Prabowo supporter who threatened to ‘cut off Jokowi’s head’, have been arrested as police race to disrupt attacks that were reportedly going to target mass gatherings
