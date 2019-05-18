A polling officer puts an indelible ink mark on the index finger of an elderly voter at a polling station in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: AP
The Indian election, explained: how Narendra Modi’s ‘good days’ turned bad
- The BJP’s Narendra Modi swept to power on a wave of optimism and a catchy slogan.
- Five years on, an economic slowdown, agrarian distress and rising intolerance have soured the mood
A supporter of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
India elections: BJP may need the allies Narendra Modi drove away
- Regional parties could prove to be kingmakers if neither of the big two secure a majority
- But an ‘abusive and degenerate’ campaign by the prime minister has alienated those who may hold the keys to power
