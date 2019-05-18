Channels

A polling officer puts an indelible ink mark on the index finger of an elderly voter at a polling station in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: AP
The Indian election, explained: how Narendra Modi’s ‘good days’ turned bad

  • The BJP’s Narendra Modi swept to power on a wave of optimism and a catchy slogan.
  • Five years on, an economic slowdown, agrarian distress and rising intolerance have soured the mood
Abhay Regi

Abhay Regi  

Published: 2:15pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 2:19pm, 18 May, 2019

A polling officer puts an indelible ink mark on the index finger of an elderly voter at a polling station in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: AP
A supporter of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
India elections: BJP may need the allies Narendra Modi drove away

  • Regional parties could prove to be kingmakers if neither of the big two secure a majority
  • But an ‘abusive and degenerate’ campaign by the prime minister has alienated those who may hold the keys to power
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 12:30pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 2:18pm, 18 May, 2019

A supporter of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
