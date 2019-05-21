Supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto shout slogans during a rally outside the Elections Supervisory Agency in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
1 million will march against Indonesia presidential poll result, say opposition groups, but others doubtful
- President Joko Widodo clinched victory with a 10 percentage point lead when the final count was released early on Tuesday
- But challenger Prabowo Subianto is claiming ‘massive cheating and irregularities’, and supporters are calling for a ‘people power’ movement
Topic | Indonesia
Supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto shout slogans during a rally outside the Elections Supervisory Agency in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE