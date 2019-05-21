Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto shout slogans during a rally outside the Elections Supervisory Agency in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

1 million will march against Indonesia presidential poll result, say opposition groups, but others doubtful

  • President Joko Widodo clinched victory with a 10 percentage point lead when the final count was released early on Tuesday
  • But challenger Prabowo Subianto is claiming ‘massive cheating and irregularities’, and supporters are calling for a ‘people power’ movement
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 9:30am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 9:30am, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto shout slogans during a rally outside the Elections Supervisory Agency in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.