Muslim women show their ink-stained fingers after voting in Jakarta. Photo: AP
How the political influence of Indonesia’s young Muslim women went largely unnoticed in the 2019 election
- Many have a hefty yet subtle political presence on social media and use less overt methods to carry their messages to the masses
- Millennial influencers blend online posts about personal interests and style with calls for mobilisation on social issues
Topic | Indonesia
Muslim women show their ink-stained fingers after voting in Jakarta. Photo: AP