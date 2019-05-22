Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Indonesians in Jakarta fear attacks on the community, as anti-China hoaxes spread on social media
- After several people died in violent protests in Jakarta, messages spread on social media blaming the deaths on ‘police from China’
- The anti-China messages prompted the government to temporarily restrict some social media functions on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to halt the spread of false information
Indonesian mobs burning cars and Chinese shops as they plundered shops in Jakarta during the 1998 riots. Photo: AFP
‘No place like home’: ethnic Chinese who fled Indonesia for Taiwan remember the deadly 1998 riots that changed their lives
- A deepening economic crisis in Indonesia led to rumours of ethnic Chinese hoarding rice, and resulted in mobs attacking their homes and businesses in May 1998
- Researchers estimate thousands of them fled the country for Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong and elsewhere in the wake of the riots that left more than 1,000 people dead
