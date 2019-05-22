Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Chinese Indonesians in Jakarta fear attacks on the community, as anti-China hoaxes spread on social media

  • After several people died in violent protests in Jakarta, messages spread on social media blaming the deaths on ‘police from China’
  • The anti-China messages prompted the government to temporarily restrict some social media functions on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to halt the spread of false information
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Amy Chew  

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 11:03pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indonesian mobs burning cars and Chinese shops as they plundered shops in Jakarta during the 1998 riots. Photo: AFP
Society

‘No place like home’: ethnic Chinese who fled Indonesia for Taiwan remember the deadly 1998 riots that changed their lives

  • A deepening economic crisis in Indonesia led to rumours of ethnic Chinese hoarding rice, and resulted in mobs attacking their homes and businesses in May 1998
  • Researchers estimate thousands of them fled the country for Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong and elsewhere in the wake of the riots that left more than 1,000 people dead
Topic |   Indonesia
Randy Mulyanto

Randy Mulyanto  

Published: 9:00am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 2:41pm, 15 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian mobs burning cars and Chinese shops as they plundered shops in Jakarta during the 1998 riots. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.