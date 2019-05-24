Channels

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters in Varanasi. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Why Indians voted for Modi over jobs: it’s not the economy, stupid

  • Unpopular economic policies don’t seem to have gotten in the way of another landslide victory for the Indian prime minister
  • The returning leader’s strategy sidelined the issue, targeting some voters with images of national resurgence, others with local development
Topic |   Narendra Modi
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 9:00am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 9:11am, 24 May, 2019

Indian PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the president of the BJP. Photo: AFP
Politics

India election: economic slowdown looms even as Narendra Modi celebrates resounding victory

  • Win marks the first time since 1971 an incumbent leader is re-elected with a majority, domestic issues will keep his second term busy with tough times ahead
  • Modi will have to steer the country through an inevitable economic slowdown, address youth employment, and deal with national security issues such as terrorism
Topic |   Narendra Modi
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 12:17am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 1:08am, 24 May, 2019

