Seven rioters died in the Jakarta clashes, according to police. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Indonesia’s election riots are under control – and one man is taking credit

  • Tito Karnavian is winning praise for the police force’s restraint in dealing with ‘unprecedented provocation’ during Tuesday night’s unrest
  • Officers and the military went in without a single live bullet amid violence and arson rocking the capital
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 8:30am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 8:37am, 24 May, 2019

Police officers leave a protest area outside the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia riots: police draw Islamic-State links to deadly Jakarta protests that killed seven

  • Protests against incumbent leader Joko Widodo’s poll victory had petered out by Thursday but authorities remained on high alert for new clashes fuelled by supporters of Widodo’s challenger, Prabowo Subianto
  • There were curbs on WhatsApp and Facebook to prevent fake news and hoaxes, including accusations against ethnic Chinese, from inflaming tensions
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Andre Barahamin  

Amy Chew  

Agence France-Presse  

Reuters  

Published: 3:07pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 10:54pm, 23 May, 2019

