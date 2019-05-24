Seven rioters died in the Jakarta clashes, according to police. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia’s election riots are under control – and one man is taking credit
- Tito Karnavian is winning praise for the police force’s restraint in dealing with ‘unprecedented provocation’ during Tuesday night’s unrest
- Officers and the military went in without a single live bullet amid violence and arson rocking the capital
Topic | Indonesia
Police officers leave a protest area outside the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia riots: police draw Islamic-State links to deadly Jakarta protests that killed seven
- Protests against incumbent leader Joko Widodo’s poll victory had petered out by Thursday but authorities remained on high alert for new clashes fuelled by supporters of Widodo’s challenger, Prabowo Subianto
- There were curbs on WhatsApp and Facebook to prevent fake news and hoaxes, including accusations against ethnic Chinese, from inflaming tensions
Police officers leave a protest area outside the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters