Indian PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the president of the BJP. Photo: AFP
Politics

India election: economic slowdown looms even as Narendra Modi celebrates resounding victory

  • Win marks the first time since 1971 an incumbent leader is re-elected with a majority, domestic issues will keep his second term busy with tough times ahead
  • Modi will have to steer the country through an inevitable economic slowdown, address youth employment, and deal with national security issues such as terrorism
Topic |   Narendra Modi
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 12:17am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 12:49am, 24 May, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
South Asia

India election: Narendra Modi claims victory for BJP, pledges to build ‘inclusive India’

  • The Prime Minister on Twitter said ‘India wins yet again!’ as partial vote counts showed his party leading in 302 out of 542 seats. The BJP’s main opposition, the Indian National Congress, was leading in 50 seats
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulated Modi on his victory and expressed satisfaction with bilateral ties
Topic |   India
SCMP

Kunal Purohit  

Agencies  

Published: 8:36am, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 23 May, 2019

