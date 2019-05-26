Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An LGBT pride parade in support of Taiwan’s same-sex marriage law. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China embraced gay ‘marriage’ long before Taiwan’s law. The West perverted history

  • Asia has a rich but largely forgotten history of acceptance of queer relationships
  • It was not until the colonial era that sexual and gender diversity came to be seen as a sin
Topic |   LGBTI
Sarah Ngu

Sarah Ngu  

Published: 9:00am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 9:20am, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An LGBT pride parade in support of Taiwan’s same-sex marriage law. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Supporters of same-sex marriage celebrate the Taiwanese legislature’s decision to legalise same-sex marriage in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Society

Taiwan lawmakers vote to legalise same-sex marriage

  • Island’s legislature backs bill to grant homosexual couples the same civil rights as heterosexual couples
Topic |   LGBTI
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 3:05pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supporters of same-sex marriage celebrate the Taiwanese legislature’s decision to legalise same-sex marriage in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.