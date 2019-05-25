Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Photo: AP
Politics

1MDB scandal: reforms needed to avoid repeat of Najib-era corruption, says Malaysian graft-buster Abu Kassim

  • Mahathir’s top anti-corruption adviser said the government still had its work cut out in fighting graft despite an improvement in the Rule of Law Index
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 11:30am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 11:30am, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate during a protest in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The new police chief has called the fugitive back to face charges in the 1MDB case. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

‘Nowhere they can hide’: Malaysia’s new hard-nosed police chief Abdul Hamid calls out 1MDB fugitive financier Jho Low

  • The career police officer, who was sidelined in 2015 by now-deposed leader Najib Razak for getting too close to the corruption scandal, promised the fugitive and his associates they would be safe if they came back
  • Wanted in Malaysia, Singapore and the US, some media reports say Low is living freely in China – but Beijing says it has no knowledge of his location
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 3:41pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 6:15pm, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate during a protest in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The new police chief has called the fugitive back to face charges in the 1MDB case. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.