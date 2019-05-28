Police say five men and one woman have been detained on suspicion of accepting payments to carry out contract killings or supplying weapons. Photo: AP
Indonesian police arrest six over assassination plot during Jakarta unrest
- The suspects are believed to be linked to a plan to kill four state officials and a pollster as part of a broader plot to sow discord in the country
- Authorities have also revealed further violence against police, while details emerge of religious teachers directing youngsters to take part in the riots
An empty retail market seen in Jakarta after the riots. Photo: AFP
Indonesia riots: Jakarta traders pick up the pieces as life slowly returns to normal
- The vice-chairman of a popular textile market estimated traders have lost about US$11.8 million, during a time when shoppers would normally have been out in force stocking up for the Eid ul-Fitr celebration in early June
- But for some Chinese Indonesians in Jakarta, the fear of being caught up in racially-inspired violence remains
