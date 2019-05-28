Channels

Police say five men and one woman have been detained on suspicion of accepting payments to carry out contract killings or supplying weapons. Photo: AP
Indonesian police arrest six over assassination plot during Jakarta unrest

  • The suspects are believed to be linked to a plan to kill four state officials and a pollster as part of a broader plot to sow discord in the country
  • Authorities have also revealed further violence against police, while details emerge of religious teachers directing youngsters to take part in the riots
Amy Chew  

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 9:00am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 9:19am, 28 May, 2019

An empty retail market seen in Jakarta after the riots. Photo: AFP
Indonesia riots: Jakarta traders pick up the pieces as life slowly returns to normal

  • The vice-chairman of a popular textile market estimated traders have lost about US$11.8 million, during a time when shoppers would normally have been out in force stocking up for the Eid ul-Fitr celebration in early June
  • But for some Chinese Indonesians in Jakarta, the fear of being caught up in racially-inspired violence remains
Andre Barahamin

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 5:23pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 11:18pm, 27 May, 2019

