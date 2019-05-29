From left: Little Dinath, his dad Supun Thilina Kellapatha, and sister Sethumdi, make a video call to his half-sister Keana, 7, who is in Canada. Photo: Nora Tam
‘We don’t have a life here’: family of ‘Snowden refugees’ torn apart as Canada considers asylum request
- A Sri Lankan family in Hong Kong who helped shelter American whistle-blower Edward Snowden say they fear for lives and call on Canada to grant them refuge
- They also say that Keana – who has already been granted refuge in Montreal with her mother – should be given the chance to grow up with her father and siblings
