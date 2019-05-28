Police officers stand in attention during a show of force on Tuesday in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Plot to kill Joko Widodo’s most trusted security officials ‘meant to create fear’ in Indonesia
- The post-election assassination plot of Indonesia’s top security officials was designed to destabilise Joko Widodo’s leadership, security sources say
- The plot, which also targeted a prominent pollster, was foiled after police arrested four gunmen and two arms suppliers
Topic | Indonesia
Police officers stand in attention during a show of force on Tuesday in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Prabowo Subianto gestures after a press conference during the general election in Jakarta in April. Photo: AFP
Prabowo Subianto launches legal challenge against Indonesian election results, complaining vote was rigged
- Incumbent Joko Widodo won 55.5 per cent of votes to win second presidential term
- Eight people died and more than 900 were hurt in two nights of rioting and clashes between police and Prabowo supporters after release of official results
Topic | Indonesia
Prabowo Subianto gestures after a press conference during the general election in Jakarta in April. Photo: AFP