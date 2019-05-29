Channels

Mahathir Mohamad delivers a speech in April at the opening ceremony for the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, next to a replica of a China high-speed train. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Mahathir faces backlash over race quota for contractors on China-backed East Coast Rail Link

  • Prime minister has confirmed preferential treatment for so-called Bumiputra companies will also apply to hiring for multibillion-dollar construction project
  • But detractors say affirmative action risks compromising on quality and policy rubbishes election promises of full equality
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 4:48pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 5:13pm, 29 May, 2019

Mahathir Mohamad delivers a speech in April at the opening ceremony for the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, next to a replica of a China high-speed train. Photo: Reuters
Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s Prime Minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Mahathir’s Malaysia was built on the promise of diversity. A year after the election, will racial politics tear Pakatan Harapan apart?

  • As the May 9 anniversary nears, the new government is facing some old concerns, with opposition parties leaning to the right and finding many willing to listen
  • This is the third in a four-part series on Malaysian politics a year on from the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s historic election victory on May 9, 2018
Topic |   Malaysia election – one year on
Bhavan Jaipragas  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 8:30am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 11:13am, 9 May, 2019

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s Prime Minister. Photo: Bloomberg
