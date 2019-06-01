Channels

SCMP
Manila’s Chinatown in Binondo district. Photo: Phila Siu
Politics

Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?

  • For decades Chinese migrants have sought refuge from upheavals at home by building new lives and businesses across Southeast Asia
  • But as a new breed of overseas worker from an ascendant China ruffles feathers, a fresh backlash threatens to derail their immigrant dreams
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 10:30am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:43am, 1 Jun, 2019

Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Chinese Indonesians in Jakarta fear attacks on the community, as anti-China hoaxes spread on social media

  • After several people died in violent protests in Jakarta, messages spread on social media blaming the deaths on ‘police from China’
  • The messages prompted the government to temporarily restrict social media functions on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to halt spread of false information
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Amy Chew  

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 11:03pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 10:54pm, 23 May, 2019

