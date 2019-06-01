Manila’s Chinatown in Binondo district. Photo: Phila Siu
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
- For decades Chinese migrants have sought refuge from upheavals at home by building new lives and businesses across Southeast Asia
- But as a new breed of overseas worker from an ascendant China ruffles feathers, a fresh backlash threatens to derail their immigrant dreams
Topic | Chinese overseas
Manila’s Chinatown in Binondo district. Photo: Phila Siu
Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Indonesians in Jakarta fear attacks on the community, as anti-China hoaxes spread on social media
- After several people died in violent protests in Jakarta, messages spread on social media blaming the deaths on ‘police from China’
- The messages prompted the government to temporarily restrict social media functions on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to halt spread of false information
Topic | Indonesia
Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters