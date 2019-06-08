Japan’s Empress Masako has defied expectations and is unquestionably thriving. Photo: Kyodo
In Japan, Empress Masako shines in the spotlight after 16 years on the sidelines
- The new empress has surprised those who doubted she could handle the pressure of her imperial duties after the coronation of Emperor Naruhito
- She had barely been seen in public since 2003, but last month impressed watchers at a banquet attended by US President Donald Trump
Topic | Royalty
Japan’s Empress Masako has defied expectations and is unquestionably thriving. Photo: Kyodo