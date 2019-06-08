Kazakhstan's interim president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, looks set to be confirmed in the job. Photo: AP
As Kazakhstan heads to the polls, new boss looks a bit like old boss
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, interim president, looks likely to be confirmed in the job after being hand-picked for the post by former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev
- There are no opposition parties in the Kazakh parliament and Western observers have never recognised elections in the country as free and fair
