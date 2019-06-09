Indonesian domestic workers in Hong Kong's Victoria Park. Officials from the country have mooted a policy that would stop women working overseas as maids. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s domestic worker shortage: Bangladesh can help out, even if Indonesia can’t
- Hong Kong needs more foreign domestic workers, not only to care for its ageing population, but also to counter a policy long threatened by Indonesia
- Bangladesh could be a new source – but the city had faced problems in hiring from there previously
The Consumer Council receives about 200 complaints on the hiring of helpers each year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Poor service and dodgy practices blight Hong Kong’s domestic helper hiring agencies, says consumer watchdog as it urges authorities to crack down
- There were 193 cases last year with complaints ranging from poor sales tactics to unprofessional services
- Employers typically paid fees of more than HK$10,000 to about HK$20,000
