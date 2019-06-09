Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indonesian domestic workers in Hong Kong's Victoria Park. Officials from the country have mooted a policy that would stop women working overseas as maids. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong’s domestic worker shortage: Bangladesh can help out, even if Indonesia can’t

  • Hong Kong needs more foreign domestic workers, not only to care for its ageing population, but also to counter a policy long threatened by Indonesia
  • Bangladesh could be a new source – but the city had faced problems in hiring from there previously
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 9:00am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:24am, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian domestic workers in Hong Kong's Victoria Park. Officials from the country have mooted a policy that would stop women working overseas as maids. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Consumer Council receives about 200 complaints on the hiring of helpers each year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Society

Poor service and dodgy practices blight Hong Kong’s domestic helper hiring agencies, says consumer watchdog as it urges authorities to crack down

  • There were 193 cases last year with complaints ranging from poor sales tactics to unprofessional services
  • Employers typically paid fees of more than HK$10,000 to about HK$20,000
Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 5:48pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 10:31pm, 15 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Consumer Council receives about 200 complaints on the hiring of helpers each year. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.