Latheefa Koya. Photo: Handout
Mahathir’s pick for Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief: a check on Anwar?
- Should PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim be worried about Malaysia’s new anti-graft chief Latheefa Koya?
- Ask the current PM, Mahathir Mohamad, who went against his manifesto to appoint her
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian anti-corruption adviser Abu Kassim Mohamed with the newly minted police chief Abdul Hamid Bador. Photo: Malaysian Home Ministry
1MDB scandal: reforms needed to avoid repeat of Najib-era corruption, says Malaysian graft-buster Abu Kassim
- Mahathir’s top anti-corruption adviser said the government still had its work cut out in fighting graft despite an improvement in the Rule of Law Index
