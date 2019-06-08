Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Latheefa Koya. Photo: Handout
Politics

Mahathir’s pick for Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief: a check on Anwar?

  • Should PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim be worried about Malaysia’s new anti-graft chief Latheefa Koya?
  • Ask the current PM, Mahathir Mohamad, who went against his manifesto to appoint her
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 12:00pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Latheefa Koya. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Malaysian anti-corruption adviser Abu Kassim Mohamed with the newly minted police chief Abdul Hamid Bador. Photo: Malaysian Home Ministry
Politics

1MDB scandal: reforms needed to avoid repeat of Najib-era corruption, says Malaysian graft-buster Abu Kassim

  • Mahathir’s top anti-corruption adviser said the government still had its work cut out in fighting graft despite an improvement in the Rule of Law Index
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 11:30am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian anti-corruption adviser Abu Kassim Mohamed with the newly minted police chief Abdul Hamid Bador. Photo: Malaysian Home Ministry
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.