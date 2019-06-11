Channels

There are fears presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto is not capable of controlling his supporters from hardline religious and political groups who oppose incumbent President Joko Widodo’s re-election. Photo: EPA
Politics

Indonesia on alert for more riots before court hearing on whether April 17 election was rigged

  • The first hearing on losing presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto’s claims will take place on June 14, with a decision expected by June 28
  • The country’s defence minister last week warned of ‘bigger riots’ after the May 21-22 Jakarta clashes that saw eight killed and more than 400 arrested
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 9:00am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:30am, 11 Jun, 2019


Supporters of defeated presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto stand near a fire during clashes with police in Jakarta on May 22. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia riots: Islamic teachers linked to defeated candidate Prabowo Subianto told teens to take part, human rights chief says

  • Initial investigations by the country’s National Commission on Human Rights found religious teachers incited students to take part
  • Eight people died and hundreds more wounded in the riots last month, triggered by the re-election of President Joko Widodo
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 8:30am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:17pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Supporters of defeated presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto stand near a fire during clashes with police in Jakarta on May 22. Photo: AP
