There are fears presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto is not capable of controlling his supporters from hardline religious and political groups who oppose incumbent President Joko Widodo’s re-election. Photo: EPA
Indonesia on alert for more riots before court hearing on whether April 17 election was rigged
- The first hearing on losing presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto’s claims will take place on June 14, with a decision expected by June 28
- The country’s defence minister last week warned of ‘bigger riots’ after the May 21-22 Jakarta clashes that saw eight killed and more than 400 arrested
Topic | Indonesia
There are fears presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto is not capable of controlling his supporters from hardline religious and political groups who oppose incumbent President Joko Widodo’s re-election. Photo: EPA
Supporters of defeated presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto stand near a fire during clashes with police in Jakarta on May 22. Photo: AP
Indonesia riots: Islamic teachers linked to defeated candidate Prabowo Subianto told teens to take part, human rights chief says
- Initial investigations by the country’s National Commission on Human Rights found religious teachers incited students to take part
- Eight people died and hundreds more wounded in the riots last month, triggered by the re-election of President Joko Widodo
Topic | Indonesia
Supporters of defeated presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto stand near a fire during clashes with police in Jakarta on May 22. Photo: AP