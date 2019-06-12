Channels

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (second from right) said on Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting he did not know anything about the video and could not comment. Photo:Facebook
Politics

Malaysian minister implicated in gay sex video, prompting comparisons with Anwar Ibrahim’s sodomy scandal

  • Politician Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz from Anwar Ibrahim’s PKR claimed to be the other man in the video. He named the minister and said he was unfit to hold a government position
  • Analysts said the move to sully the cabinet minister’s reputation came from a tried and tested playbook, referring to the sodomy accusations that blighted Anwar in the 1990s
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Published: 1:56pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Latheefa Koya. Photo: Handout
Politics

Mahathir’s pick for Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief: a check on Anwar?

  • Should PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim be worried about Malaysia’s new anti-graft chief Latheefa Koya?
  • Ask the current PM, Mahathir Mohamad, who went against his manifesto to appoint her
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Published: 12:00pm, 8 Jun, 2019

