Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (second from right) said on Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting he did not know anything about the video and could not comment. Photo:Facebook
Malaysian minister implicated in gay sex video, prompting comparisons with Anwar Ibrahim’s sodomy scandal
- Politician Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz from Anwar Ibrahim’s PKR claimed to be the other man in the video. He named the minister and said he was unfit to hold a government position
- Analysts said the move to sully the cabinet minister’s reputation came from a tried and tested playbook, referring to the sodomy accusations that blighted Anwar in the 1990s
Topic | Malaysia
Latheefa Koya. Photo: Handout
Mahathir’s pick for Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief: a check on Anwar?
- Should PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim be worried about Malaysia’s new anti-graft chief Latheefa Koya?
- Ask the current PM, Mahathir Mohamad, who went against his manifesto to appoint her
