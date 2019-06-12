Channels

Malaysia’s Minister of Economic Affairs Azmin Ali. Photo: KY Cheng/SCMP
Southeast Asia

‘I categorically deny this vicious libel’: Malaysian minister Azmin Ali condemns gay sex video as attempt to ruin his reputation

  • Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali claimed the video and accompanying accusations of corruption were the latest in a series of concerted attempts over the past few months to vilify him
  • He said his lawyers would take legal action against the culprits
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 7:16pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:45pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (second from right) said on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting he did not know anything about the video and could not comment. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Malaysian minister implicated in gay sex video, prompting comparisons with Anwar Ibrahim’s sodomy scandal

  • Politician Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz from Anwar Ibrahim’s PKR claimed to be the other man in the video. He named the minister and said he was unfit to hold a government position
  • Analysts said the move to sully the cabinet minister’s reputation came from a tried and tested playbook, referring to the sodomy accusations that blighted Anwar in the 1990s
Tashny Sukumaran

Published: 1:56pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:24pm, 12 Jun, 2019

