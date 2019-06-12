Malaysia’s Minister of Economic Affairs Azmin Ali. Photo: KY Cheng/SCMP
‘I categorically deny this vicious libel’: Malaysian minister Azmin Ali condemns gay sex video as attempt to ruin his reputation
- Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali claimed the video and accompanying accusations of corruption were the latest in a series of concerted attempts over the past few months to vilify him
- He said his lawyers would take legal action against the culprits
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (second from right) said on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting he did not know anything about the video and could not comment. Photo: Facebook
Malaysian minister implicated in gay sex video, prompting comparisons with Anwar Ibrahim’s sodomy scandal
- Politician Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz from Anwar Ibrahim’s PKR claimed to be the other man in the video. He named the minister and said he was unfit to hold a government position
- Analysts said the move to sully the cabinet minister’s reputation came from a tried and tested playbook, referring to the sodomy accusations that blighted Anwar in the 1990s
