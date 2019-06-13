Economic affairs minister Azmin Ali. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Malaysia’s Azmin Ali sex scandal: minister’s aide asked me to lie, says Haziq Abdul Aziz, who claims he is the other man in viral video
- People’s Justice Party member Haziq says the economic affairs minister sent his political secretary Hilman Idham to request he help cover up the scandal
- But Hilman has reported the explosive allegations to Islamic authorities on behalf of Azmin, claiming his boss is a victim of false accusations
