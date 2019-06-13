Channels

Economic affairs minister Azmin Ali. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Malaysia’s Azmin Ali sex scandal: minister’s aide asked me to lie, says Haziq Abdul Aziz, who claims he is the other man in viral video

  • People’s Justice Party member Haziq says the economic affairs minister sent his political secretary Hilman Idham to request he help cover up the scandal
  • But Hilman has reported the explosive allegations to Islamic authorities on behalf of Azmin, claiming his boss is a victim of false accusations
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 4:12pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:24pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Malaysia’s Minister of Economic Affairs Azmin Ali. Photo: KY Cheng/SCMP
Southeast Asia

‘I categorically deny this vicious libel’: Malaysian minister Azmin Ali condemns gay sex video as attempt to ruin his reputation

  • Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali claimed the video and accompanying accusations of corruption were the latest in a series of concerted attempts over the past few months to vilify him
  • He said his lawyers would take legal action against the culprits
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 7:16pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:01am, 13 Jun, 2019

