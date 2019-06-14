A note expressing opposition to the extradition bill is seen in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
South Koreans rally to support Hong Kong protests against extradition bill
- More than 20,000 Koreans sign a petition urging action from President Moon Jae-in as many remember their own history of protest
- But debate has been fiery on university campuses, where Hong Kong and mainland Chinese students studying abroad have mixed views
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
