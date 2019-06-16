Indonesian military strongman General Mohamed Suharto in 1967. Photo: AFP
Forget the deaths and corruption: Suharto’s children say Indonesian dictator’s a hero – and a model for democracy
- When your father’s been linked to a few hundred thousand deaths and owed the state a few trillion rupiah, doing a clean-up job on his rep isn’t easy
- Still, Suharto’s children are up for the challenge. They want the Indonesian dictator recognised as a national hero and hope his name can get them elected
Supporters of defeated presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto – who claimed the April 17 election was rigged, spawning deadly rioting last month – outside the constitutional court in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s constitutional court hears Prabowo’s claim that Widodo election win was rigged
- The losing presidential candidate has alleged the April 17 polls were marked by ‘massive and systematic’ electoral fraud
- Official results show Widodo won 55.5 per cent of the votes, while Prabowo now claims he won the election by securing 52 per cent
