A demonstrator refuses to budge during Wednesday’s extradition law protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Riot police push protesters along Harcourt Road in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s young protesters back with a vengeance as all-out chaos erupts on city’s streets following anger at extradition bill
- Police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters laying siege to downtown areas in clashes that leave more than 70 injured
- US President Donald Trump says he hopes Hong Kong and Beijing will be able ‘to work it out’ and that he is impressed by size of Sunday’s mass rally
