A demonstrator refuses to budge during Wednesday’s extradition law protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Jonathan Pinckney
Asian Angle by Jonathan Pinckney

Can Hong Kong’s extradition protesters succeed without a leader?

  • Youth-led, leaderless movements project a united front and are less prone to violence
  • But without strategic planning and coordination, they risk losing momentum
Jonathan Pinckney

Published: 12:00pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Riot police push protesters along Harcourt Road in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong’s young protesters back with a vengeance as all-out chaos erupts on city’s streets following anger at extradition bill

  • Police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters laying siege to downtown areas in clashes that leave more than 70 injured
  • US President Donald Trump says he hopes Hong Kong and Beijing will be able ‘to work it out’ and that he is impressed by size of Sunday’s mass rally
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

Published: 12:12am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:32pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Riot police push protesters along Harcourt Road in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
