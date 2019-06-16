The Greater Mekong Subregion is a 2.6 million sq km area that covers five Asean countries as well as China’s Guangxi region and Yunnan province. Photo: AFP
Too little, too late for US ‘recommitment’ to Mekong countries? China’s already there
- As Beijing floods the Mekong with much-needed cash, the US finds itself pushing back against the tide to retain influence
- But some nations in the region think the competition can work to their advantage
Topic | United States
The Greater Mekong Subregion is a 2.6 million sq km area that covers five Asean countries as well as China’s Guangxi region and Yunnan province. Photo: AFP