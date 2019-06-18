Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

More than two dozen Malaysians are holed up in refugee camps in northern Syria following the fall of Isis last March. Photo: AFP
Politics

Top cop warns of suicide attacks as Isis fighters return to Malaysia

  • Returnees from Syria and Iraq, frustrated with the failure to die as martyrs, could attempt to continue their holy mission back home and spread the word through social chat groups, says Malaysia’s inspector-general of police
  • He also spoke about the hunt for Jho Low, saying the fugitive businessman’s days of hiding ‘will be ending soon’
Topic |   Terrorism
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 10:44pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:13pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

More than two dozen Malaysians are holed up in refugee camps in northern Syria following the fall of Isis last March. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Azmin Ali. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Gay sex tape leak: Malaysian police could complete investigations as early as next week, inspector-general says

  • Footage shows a young politician and an older man resembling a cabinet minister
  • Economics Affairs Minister Azmin Ali has denied being involved, accusing rivals of a ‘nefarious plot’
Topic |   Malaysia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 8:30am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:23pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Azmin Ali. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.